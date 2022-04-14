Match report: Patrick Razak scores to send Hearts of Oak into MTN FA Cup semis

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have reached the semi-finals of this year’s MTN FA Cup competition following a narrow 1-0 win against Skyy FC thanks to a strike from Patrick Razak.



The defending champions of the domestic cup competition faced off with the lower-tier league club in the quarterfinals of the competition.



Despite dominating the first 45 minutes of the encounter, Hearts of Oak could not score and had to wait until the 66th minute of the second half for the crucial winning goal.



Experienced midfielder Gladson Awako chipped a lovely pass to winger Patrick Razak who made no mistake but slotted his effort into the Skyy FC net.



Courtesy of the narrow 1-0 win by Hearts of Oak, the team has advanced to the semi-finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition where they will face fellow Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.



In the other semi-final game, Bechem United will lock horns with Aduana Stars to compete for a place in the final.







