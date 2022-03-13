Match report: Mfegue gets brace as Kotoko tear Bibiani Gold Stars apart in Kumasi

Sports News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2021/2022 Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in style as they thumped Bibiani Gold Stars 5-0 on Sunday, March 13, 2022.



The Week 20 game at the Baba Yara Stadium started on a bright note for Kotoko as they took the lead through George Mfegue.



The Cameroonian striker was quick to capitalize on a mistake by goalkeeper Ernest Kussi and put the ball in an empty net in the 32nd minute and got his second goal after being assisted by his countryman Franck Etouga Mbella before the break.



Augustine Agyapong made it 3-0 shortly after the second half started as his shot deflected off a Bibiani Gold Stars defender in the 59th minute.



Franck Etouga made it 4-0 from the spot-kick in the 80th minute to take his goal tally to 14 goals as he aims to become the first foreigner to win the GPL top scorers award.



Second-half substitute Samuel Boateng made it five in the 86th minute to complete trhe resounding victory for Asante.



Asante Kotoko have now amassed 44 points after 20 games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.







