Match report: King Faisal eliminates Asante Kotoko from MTN FA Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal FC are through to the Round 32 stage of the 2021/2022 MTN FA Cup competition after brushing aside city neighbors Asante Kotoko with a narrow 1-0 victory.



The two Ghana Premier League clubs today locked horns at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to battle for glory at the Round 64 stage of the ongoing domestic cup competition.



In the game between the Kumasi rivals, King Faisal had the lead after just 20 minutes after Baba Yahaya scored with a fine effort to give his team the advantage.



Although Asante Kotoko would fight in a bid to get back into the game, King Faisal played as a resolute unit and kept the visitors out in the remainder of the game.



Having cruised to a narrow 1-0 win, King Faisal have knocked Asante Kotoko out of this season’s MTN FA Cup in order to advance to the Round 32 stage.