Match report: Hearts of Oak 0-0 Bechem United

Sports News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak played out a goalless draw with Bechem United on their return to the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



With the stadium closed for a month for supposed renovation works, Hearts opted for Cape Coast Stadium to host their home games.



They played two matches in the Central Region and won both including a 2-0 win against Berekum Chelsea in their last match.



Hence, they came into Sunday's clash full of confidence, expecting victory to continue their rise on the table.



However, Hearts were not clinical and luckily for them, Bechem were wasteful as the game ended with both sides taking a point apiece.



The result is a good one for Bechem who remains in the top four while Hearts are now nine points behind the summit.



But the Phobians have two outstanding games.



Watch highlights of the match below



