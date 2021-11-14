Match report: Bright Adjei scores late penalty to deny Hearts of Oak first win of the season

Sports News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

• Hearts held to a third consecutive draw against Aduana



• Kofi Kordzi scores two straight games for Hearts of Oak



• Mohammed Alhassan red-carded in Hearts draw with Aduana



Aduana Stars' Bright Adjei converted a late penalty to frustrate Hearts of Oak in a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts have now recorded their third consecutive stalemate after three matches into their title defence season.



Kofi Kodrzi drew first blood with a cool finish after receiving a stunning defence line-breaking pass from Salifu Ibrahim.



This is the second time the duo has connected to score for the reigning GPL champions.



The home side had the lion's share of possession and was in much control as they concluded the first half with the lead.



Both sides started a bit slow in the second half with fewer chances created in the early minutes.



Two minutes after hitting the hour mark, Hearts could have gone up by two, but Joseph Addo prevented Kordzi from scoring a brace.



Aduana enjoyed more possession afterwards as they began to up their game.



In the 78th minute, Mohammed Alhasaan was brought down Bright Adjei in the box with a little push from behind. In an incident, the referee whistled for a penalty to Aduana. Alhassan picked up a second booking and thus was shown the exit.



Adjei stepped up and made no mistake by leveling the score for the visitors.



Despite going down by a man for the last 10 minutes, Hearts of Oak were able to hold on to the draw.



The Rainbow team are 11th with 3 points while Aduana are 13th with 2 points on the league table.