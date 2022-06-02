Match report: Asante Kotoko win Ghana Premier League after AshantiGold draw

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title with three games to spare after sharing the spoils with Ashantigold.



The Porcupine Warriors who needed just a point to clinch the title held the miners to a 1-1 draw in an outstanding Ghana Premier League clash on Thursday, June 2, 2022.



The Obuasi-based club shot into the lead in the first half through attacker Yaw Annor.



After the break, the Porcupine Warriors looked more purposeful as they grabbed the equalizer through Maxwell Agyemang.



The draw means Asante Kotoko have won the domestic top-flight in advance since a win for the second-placed team in the last three games will not change anything on the table.



It is the club's first Ghana Premier League title in seven years.



The two-time African Champions are 10 points clear at the top of the table with 60 points after 31 matches.



The record Ghana Premier League holders have now won 25 titles.







