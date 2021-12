Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchweek 8 revealed

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Matchweek eight midweek matches.



Below are the Match Officials for Week 8:



ZONE ONE



1. DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2021



MATCH: MEDEAMA VS LEGON CITIES



VENUE: AKOON PARK, TARKWA



REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA



ASSISTANTS: PETER DAWSA & ALEX OSAM



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MOSES ABAIDOO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED





2. DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2021



MATCH: ASHANTIGOLD VS ADUANA



VENUE: LEN CLAY STADIUM



REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE



ASSISTANTS: MUMUNI FUSEINI & ISAAC ODOOM



4TH REFEREE: SELORN KPORMEGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES MORNAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NUHU ADAMS



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY





3. DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2021



MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS VS HEARTS OF OAK



VENUE: NDUOM STADIUM



REFEREE: RICHMOND ANTWI



ASSISTANTS: RICHARD APPIAH & KENNETH ARMOO



4TH REFEREE: ABDUL LATIFF QADIR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JONATHAN NELSON ACKON



LIVE ON STARTIMES





4. DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2021



MATCH: ACCRA LIONS VS KING FAISAL



VENUE: SOGAKOPE



REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMINA



ASSISTANTS:PAUL ATIMAKA & EMMANUEL ARKAIFIE



4TH REFEREE: JONES AKUBIEM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ODURO NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS





5. DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2021



MATCH: DREAMS FC VS KARELA FC



VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU



REFEREE: ADAARI ABDUL LATIFI



ASSISTANTS:ALHASSAN ABDULAI & ALHASSAN ABDUL RAUF



4TH REFEREE: CHARLES BULU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MIKE AMEDIOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD ACHORE





6. DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2021



MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VS ELEVEN WONDERS



VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK



REFEREE: ALI MUSAH



ASSISTANTS: FRANCIS BONZIE ARTHUR & DAVID ADDICO



4TH REFEREE: IMORO OSMAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING





7. DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2021



MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS WAFA



VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK



REFEREE: EDWARD ANNAN



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY & AUGUSTINE SOGLO DAKURA



4TH REFEREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MOHAMMED ALHASSAN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA





8. DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2021 – 10AM



MATCH: GREAT OLYMPICS VS GOLD STARS



VENUE: SOGAKOPE PARK



REFEREE: ABDULAI IBRAHIM



ASSISTANTS:ISAAC NYAMEKYE & MIKAAL IL FAUZAN



4TH REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS DERY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS





9. DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2021



MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO VS REAL TAMALE UNITED



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM



REFEREE: ACLEMENT KWAME NKUAH



ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN BALANGUENA & THEOPHILUS AKUGRE



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KENNY PADI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOSEPH YEBOAH ACHEAMPONG



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI ADJEI



LIVE ON STARTIMES