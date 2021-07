Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchweek 33

Sports News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Referee Committee of the GFA has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 33 of the Ghana Premier League.



Below are the Match Officials for Matchweek 33



REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALS





1.

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: INTER ALLIES VS ADUANA FC



VENUE: DAWU PARK



REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ALLOU TEBSON& ISAAC NYAMEKYE



4TH REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHARLES DANQUAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FREDERICK GYAN MANTE



GFA CAMERAMAN: HERBERT SEMAKOR



2.

DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



MATCH: KING FAISAL VS EBUSUA DWARFS – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK, TECHIMAN



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA & STEPHEN BALANGUENA



4TH REFEREE: BISMARK APPIAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: GABRIEL INKOOM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG





3

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS GREAT OLYMPICS



VENUE: GOLDEN CITY, BEREKUM



REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON



ASSISTANTS: RICHARD APPIAH & THOMAS NGINDIEYE



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES MORNAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



4.

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: ASHANTIGOLD VS DREAMS FC



VENUE: LEN CLAY SPORTS STADIUM - OBUASI



REFEREE: BENJAMIN K. SEFAH



ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY & PASCAL MAWUSI



4TH REFEREE: KENNY JOSEPH PADI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHRISTIAN ATSATSA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NUHU ADAMS



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO



5.

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: OBED DANQUAH



ASSISTANTS: ALEX OSAM & DAVID ADDICO



4TH REFEREE: ERIC SEFAH ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADJIRI BARNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND WORLANYO



6.

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VS ASANTE KOTOKO – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK



REFEREE: JONES AKUBIEM



ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH & KOFI KYEI ANDOH



4TH REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK KODUA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



7.

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS VS LEGON CITIES



VENUE: NDUOM STADIUM



REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA



ASSISTANTS: TIJANI MOHAMMED & MUMUNI FUSEINI



4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAOU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JONATHAN NELSON ACKON



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



8.

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: KARELA FC VS WAFA



VENUE: CAPE COAST STADIUM



REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY & PATRICK PAPALA



4TH REFEREE: WISEMAN GHANSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: DANIEL NTOW AYEH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: LUKEMAN AYINDE



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS



9.

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: ELEVEN WONDERS VS MEDEAMA



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK - TECHIMAN



REFEREE: ISAAC OSEI



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC OPOKU ANTWI & BAWA HARUNA



4TH REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED