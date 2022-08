Match officials for DOL Super Cup semi-finals revealed

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Appointments have been made for the semifinal matches of the DOL Super cup at the Kyebi Presbyterian Astro Turf on Wednesday, August 23, 2022.



Here are the Match Officials:



MATCH: LIBERTY vs. SAMARTEX



VENUE: KYEBI PRESBY ASTRO TURF



REFEREE: MAHAMUD KARIM DOGO



ASSISTANTS: PARTEY ABRAHAM & LINDA AYINPOKA



4TH REFEREE: ALEX AMOABENG



KICK OFF: 3PM



LIVE ON GFA YOUTUBE PAGE



MATCH: TAMALE CITY VS NSOATRAMAN FC



VENUE: KYEBI PRESBY ASTRO TURF



REFEREE: ISSAH ALHASSAN



ASSISTANTS: DELADEM KWASI TEY & BELINDA ADZADU



4TH REF: NANA KOJO YENZU



KICK OFF: 5:30PM



LIVE ON GFA YOUTUBE PAGE