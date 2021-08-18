Match-fixing scandals in GPL cost me a lucrative deal abroad - Hearts of Oak goalkeeper

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah, has disclosed how match-fixing scandals in the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League curtailed his chance of signing for a top African club.



The 27-year-old was a key cog for the Phobians in the just-ended season winning both the Ghana Premier League title and the MTN FA Cup.



He became a subject of interest for several clubs due to his outstanding performance in the 2020/21 season.



In an interview with Angel FM in Accra, the former Elmina Sharks shot-stopper revealed that he lost a juicy offer from a club in Africa due to betting and match-fixing scandals.



“Getting to the end of the season, I had an offer from a top African club. We started talking but they later called off the deal."



“Initially I didn’t understand but later the club explained that because of the betting and match-fixing issues that happened in the Ghana League, they don’t trust the league."



“That issue was the reason the deal was called off”.