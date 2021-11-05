Match fixing scandal, not our worry – Ashantigold PRO

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

• Ashantigold were fingered in a match-fixing scandal last season



• The GFA are currently investigating the club



• Their PRO has said the team is still focused on being competitive



The Public Relations Officer of Obuasi Ashantigold, Daniel Bio, has disclosed that the club is not perturbed about the GFA’s investigations into the alleged bribery scandal involving the club.



Ashantigold were fingered in a match-fixing scandal in their 6-0 win over Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League last season.



The match-fixing scandal had a major blow on last season’s successful campaign which got the attention of the international media.



Although the GFA has opened an investigation into the issue and have invited some officials from both clubs, Daniel Bio still holds that the club is focused on their quest to remain in the top flight.



The Ashantigold PRO told TV3 as monitored by GhanaWeb that, “We are very focused.”



Adding that, “We intend to concentrate on what we have, as a club our objective is to do well in all competitions.”



According to him, “We performed very well after these allegations leveled against us as a club.”



Daniel Bio disclosed that the investigations will not disrupt the club's plans as they have a target to meet.



“This season, nothing has changed, we are still fully concentrated on our objectives as a club,” he said.



