Match fixing scandal is more cancerous than we think - Saanie Daara

Sports News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

A former Ghana Football Association [GFA] Communications Director, Ibrahim Saanie Daara has waded into the match-fixing allegations in the just ended Ghana Premier League.



Football in the West African country has dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons after the fixture of the season was played over the weekend.



The game between Ashgold and Inter Allies has come under scrutiny due to the scoreline.



The Miners shockingly recorded a 7-0 win over relegated Inter Allies at the Obuasi Len Sports Stadium.



In the said match, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah has confessed that he deliberately scored two own goals in order to foil a 5-0 scoreline he had heard before the game for the purposes of betting.



Sannie Daara who was speaking in an interview reiterated that the issue is deeper than just this single game involving AshGold and Inter Allies as results of league matches have been flying around days even before the matches are played and it comes to pass after the matches.



"When this happens we can call off the match call all of the actors in the game and start investigating the issue," he told TV3.



"I think that it is much more cancerous than we think. I think that it is perpetuated for some time now we hear of media reports that this is the results we think will happen and lo and behold that result happens."



According to Daara, the FA will only be scratching the surface if it only looks at this single game as he believes there is more to the match of convenience/fixing than this single game that has come to light.



"I think that we are just scratching the surface of what has happened and we must get serious about it and I think that in the long term we should look at club owners and there should be conditions to the kind of people who own clubs in Ghana," the former BBC journalist added.



