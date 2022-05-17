Match-fixing scandal: GFA were not fair to Hashmin Musah - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Hashmin Musah reveals match-fixing plot



Richmond Lamptey banned for 30 months by GFA



Inter Allies and Ashantigold banned



Despite Media Group sports head, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah, has opined that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) were unjust with the ban imposed on ex-Inter Allies player, Hashmin Musah for his role in the match-fixing scandal with Ashanti Gold.



Hashmin Musah who was initially banned for 24 months had his sanction reduced to 6 months after he scored two own goals to ruin the fixed scoreline.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah argues that for a player who ruined the fixed score-line, he should have gone scot-free.



"He was punished eventually but I don’t think it was fair. They gave him a two-year punishment but reduced it to 6 months but I don’t think it's fair. They claim he should have informed the FA when he got wind of it. I think the player should have gone scot-free."



Dan continued that he is satisfied with the Disciplinary Committee's ruling and he is impressed.



"They are done with the football aspect so they will now submit the document to the CID for investigation. The only issue is that they could not link the match-fixing to the betting syndicate we were reporting earlier. They were able to establish that the match was fixed but couldn’t link it to betting. That is the only major issue. This is the first time I’ve been impressed with a ruling by the Disciplinary Committee."



Hashim Musah now plays for a Nigeran club, US Gendarmerie national. He will be unable to play for his club within the period of the sanction that takes effect from the 2022/2023 season.



background



In the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, Ashanti Gold beat now relegated Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.



A video of the goals went viral and among the 7 goals were two deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hashmin Musah, which sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.



The GFA subsequently charged both teams.



The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, May 16, 2022, demoted AshantiGold and Inter Allies to the Division Two league after both clubs were found guilty of match-fixing.



According to the GFA statement: "Hashmin Musah is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 24 months."



"However, the Committee has mitigated the sanctions due to the role he played in unravelling the fixed match.



"His sanction is therefore reduced to a period of six months and warned not to take the law into his hands but has a duty to disclose any such occurring to the GFA through the Integrity Hotline."