Match-fixing scandal: Banned Ashantigold Chief Emmanuel Frimpong breaks silence

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold Emmanuel Frimpong has insisted the side game against Inter Allies last season was not fixed.



Frimpong has been banned for 8-years after investigations revealed that the Ghana Premier League match between Ashantigold and Inter Allies was fixed.



Meanwhile, his father, who doubles as the President of the miners has also been banned for 10-years.



The Miners won 7-0, with Inter Allies' Hashim Musah scoring two intentional own goals.



Both teams have been relegated to Division Two and fined 100,000 Ghana cedis each.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the embattled CEO insisted the game was not fixed and is of the view they are being sabotage.



“I hear people saying GPL teams fix games but I don't know why people taught we fixed our game against Inter Allies last season”



“We beat WAFA, Aduana and King Faisal by heavy scorelines but people never tagged these games as 'fixed matches.'



“Some people have been trying to sabotage us since we took over the club. They feel they are the right people to lead the club”



“There was nothing like match manipulation, we could have beaten Inter Allies 9-0 in that game, when I saw the player (Hashmin Musah) scoring those 2 own goals, I was extremely surprised,” he said.