Match-fixing scandal: Ashantigold SC President and CEO charged by Ghana FA for match manipulation

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

AshantiGold SC president Kwaku Frimpong and Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Frimpong have both been charged by the Ghana Football Association in the alleged match-fixing game between the club and Inter Allies in the Ghanaian top-flight.



The game ended 7-1 after Inter Allies defender Hashim Musah had scored two deliberate own goals.



The defender claimed he netted the two goals on purpose because he believed the score had been agreed in advance for betting purposes.



The Ghana FA is still investigating the matter and have charged the AshantiGold SC president and the CEO for match manipulation.



The duo have both been charged on three counts of misconduct for match manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Week 34 match against Inter Allies at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on July 17, 2021.



The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Club were both charged for breaching Article 27(1) and 27(2) of the GFA Code of Ethics, Article 18(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code and Article 34(5)(a) and 34(5)(b) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.



The two Club Officials are expected to submit their Statements of Defence to the charges on or before Wednesday, September 22 after which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate their cases respectively.



The GFA Prosecutor is expected to release more charge sheets for some officials and players.



The players and officials are as follows:



AshantiGold SC players:



MOHAMMED BAILOU, 4. STEPHEN OWUSU BANAHEHE, 7.DACOSTA AMPEM, 12.AMOS ADDAI, 15. FRANK AKOTO, 19. AGYEMANG ISAAC OPOKU, 24. AMOS KOFI NKRUMAH, 25.Eric Esso, 26.OWUSU EMMANUEL, 32. SAMED MOHAMMED,33. SETH OSEI, 29. MOSES KWAME, 35. SOLOMON AFRIYIE, 36. EMMANUEL BONSU, 37. Brokelyn Kusi Gordon, 38. PAUL DE VRIES ASARE, 39. STEPHEN NYARKO, 40. KOFI MENSAH

Officials of AshantiGold SC: POTAKEY VICTOR, OSMAN ABDULAI, SARFO ISAAC KOFI, Nana Kwasi Darlyn, DUAH THOMAS, AIDOO GEE AHMED, Lartey Peter



Inter Allies FC



DANSO WIREDU MENSAH, 8. RICHMOND LAMPTEY, 2.ALEX ASO, 3.FARD IBRAHIM, 10. Mohammed Zakari 12.ABDUL KADIR MOHAMMED, 13.ISAH ALI 27. RICHARD ACQUAAH 36. KINGSLEY FIDELIS KUKU, 37. SUNDAY HENRY KALU, 45. ANDY OKPE, GIDEON AHENKORAH, 5. HASHMIN MUSAH, 9. SHAIBU TAUFIQ 29 FELIX ABUSKA 44 GOCKEL AHONTOR.

Inter Allies Officials: ADJETEY RUBEN, BOATENG KELVIN PRINCE JRN., BOYE JOSEPH MARKWEI, GYAMFI Gideon, ABOAGYE FELIX



"The Ghana Football Association continues to urge other members of the public, the media, players, and technical team members to also send any evidence or information whatsoever connected to the match (a statement, video, audio etc) to assist the investigations through the GFA integrity Hotline and email.