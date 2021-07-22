Match fixing in GPL is more cancerous than we think - Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Sports News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Ibrahim Saanie Daara has added his voice to the raging issue of match fixing in the Ghana Premier League.



Ghana football has been plunged in yet another disgrace as AshantiGold defeated Inter Allies by 7-0 in their last Ghana Premier League match at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



In the said match, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah has confessed that he deliberately scored two own goals in order to foil a 5-0 scoreline he had heard before the game for the purposes of betting.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 monitored by Ghanaguardian.com, the former BBC journalist says that the issue is more deeper than just this single game involving AshGold and Inter Allies as results of league matches have been flying around days even before the matches are played and it comes to pass after the matches.



"When this happens we can call off the match call all of the actors in the game and start investigating the issue"



"I think that it is much more cancerous than we think.. I think that it is perpetuated for some time now we hear of media reports that this is the results we think will happen and lo and behold that results happens."



According to Saanie Daara, the FA will only be scratching the surface if it only looks at this single game as he believes there is more to the match of convenience/fixing than this single game that has come to light.



"I think that we are just scratching the surface of what has happened and we must get serious about it and I think that in the long term we should look at club owners and there should be conditions to the kind of people who own clubs in Ghana" he added



