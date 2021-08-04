Match fixing allegations won’t stop us from scoring more goals – Eric Esso

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ashantigold midfielder, Eric Esso, has disclosed that the constant match-fixing allegations being peddled against the Miners won’t deter the playing body from scoring more goals.



Ashgold’s late-season form has seen the Miners scoring for fun in their matches which has resulted in drawing a lot of speculations that they’re involved in match-fixing.



The Miners have scored 15 goals in their last three games and became the first side in the history of the MTN FA Cup to score four goals in three consecutive rounds of the tournament.



The Aboakese lads also finished the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League as the top scorers.



“Football is all about taking your chances, so when you get a chance you have to score,” Esso told FMIG.



“Looking at my teammates we’re playing good that’s why we’re scoring more goals. So we’re not worried about the rumors. When we get chances we’ll definitely score,” Esso further added.



Esso was amongst the scorers when Ashgold hit Berekum Chelsea 4-1 in the MTN FA Cup Semi-finals last Sunday.