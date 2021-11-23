Match-fixing: I have prophets who predict the scores - Ashantigold President

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Dr. Kweku Frimpong said prophets have been giving him corrects scores



The GFA charged Ashantigold SC President and CEO for alleged match-fixing



He said the GFA should bring the perpetrators to book



Ashantigold President, Dr. Kweku Frimpong, has reacted to the charge by the Ghana Football Association in the alleged match-fixing game between the club and Inter Allies.



Ashantigold and Inter Allies were suspected to have played a match of convenience on matchday 34 in the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The game ended 7-0 in favour of Ashantigold at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports stadium but the intriguing thing about the game happened in the second half when defender Hashmin Musah decided to score two intentional own goals.



Dr. Kweku Frimpong and his son (Ashantigold CEO) were both charged for breaching Article 27(1) and 27(2) of the GFA Code of Ethics, Article 18(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, and Article 34(5)(a) and 34(5)(b) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.



Reacting to the charge that he has been involved in betting, Dr. Kweku Frimpong said he is able to give the scores before the start of the game because his prophet predicts the scores.



“I don’t do betting but rather I have prophets who prophesy on our games and give us results and when I come out with the results, they say I engage in betting. I don’t want to talk much on my case (Ashantigold vs Inter Allies) because I trust the GFA to do the right thing,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM in an interview.



