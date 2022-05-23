Match fixing: GFA could not have done their investigations without our support – Inter Allies

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Inter Allies demoted to Division Two



Hashmin Musah banned for six months



Inter Allies appeal ruling by GFA DC



Felix Nana Osei, the counsel for Inter Allies has suggested that the investigative work done by the Ghana Football Association into the fixed game between Inter Allies and Ashgold would have yielded no result but for their cooperation.



According to him, the GFA would have no leg for their conclusions and sanctions had Inter Allies not furnished them with information.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program, Felix Nana Aboagye stated that Inter Allies conducted their internal investigation into the match after management spotted the viral videos.



He said their investigations led to the discovery of Emmanuel Nii Amoah as the person who colluded with the owner and CEO of Ashgold to fix the game.



He noted that Inter Allies forwarded their findings to the Ghana Football Association and that formed the bedrock of the FA’s investigation.



He is therefore shocked that despite their collaboration with the FA, the DC found them guilty of match-fixing.



Nana Osei holds the verdict by the FA do not match the evidence adduced during the investigation.



The premise for this position of his is that Emmanuel Nii Amoah is not a recognized official of the club and therefore the club cannot be punished for his ‘sins’.



It will be recalled that the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, demoted Inter Allies and Ashgold to Division Two after finding them culpable of match-fixing and manipulation.



Both clubs have appealed the ruling by the FA and promised to fight it at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.



