Match-fixing: Five things GFA used to demote Ashantigold to Division Two

Ashantigold SC have been hit with a major storm after being demoted to the Division Two League by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



The four-time Ghana Premier League champions suffered this fate after being found guilty of match manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game against Inter Allies FC.



The Miners will also pay GH₵100,000 as part of their punishment for denting the image of the game.



Players, technical team heads and management members, and the chairman were all punished for the respective roles they played in it.



But what were the findings of the committee that warranted the kind of punishment that was given to Ashantigold?



Below are the five findings of the committee as stated in the statement released by the GFA on Monday, May 16, 2022.



1. There is strong evidence that Ashantigold Sporting Club as a legal entity

engaged in a fixed match.



2. There is evidence of match-fixing before the start of the game between

Ashantigold SC and Inter Allies FC.



3. There is strong corroborated evidence of match-fixing on the field of play

between Ashantigold SC and Inter Allies FC.



4. The GFA Investigation Team did not probe sufficiently into betting so not

much was found on betting except snippets of evidence which cannot be linked to any betting system or suspicious betting patterns.



5. Match-fixing and betting are creeping into if not already present in Ghana

Football league(s).



