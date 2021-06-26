Soccer News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Inter Allies lost their Ghana Premier League week 30 match 1-0 to Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday afternoon at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Former player George Asamoah scored the only goal of the match in the 9th minute to deny his former employers all three points.



Goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah and Richard Acquaah returned to the starting line up leaving Danso Wiredu on the bench against his former side.



Nafiu Sulemana could have gotten Inter Allies the opener but his curler in the box in the 3rd minute went narrowly over the bar.



Just after missing two chances of going ahead, Inter Allies got punished, when Asamoah scored in the 9th minute to set the stadium ablaze.



The hosts defended their lines well, the first half ended with Dwarfs holding on to the George Asamoah’s goal.



The second half story wasn’t that different from the first just that this time Dwarfs were more purposeful.



They kept asking questions but the opponent's defensive line was solid until Mohammed Zakari handled the ball in the box in the 71st minute to hand the hosts a penalty.



However, Gideon Ahenkorah dived the right way to save the penalty – denying the home side from doubling their lead.



That is how the game ended with Inter Allies losing once again on the road.