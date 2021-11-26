Match Report: Yahaya Mohammed hits 40 Aduana goals as Ogya boys beat Legon Cities

Sports News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Yahaya Mohammed scored an outstanding free-kick to inspire Aduana Stars to a slim win over Legon Cities in Accra.



The fire boys saw off the Royals with a 1-0 win to move up on the Ghana Premier League table.



Mohammed's first-half free-kick was enough to secure Aduana their first away win of the season. Also, his goal means he has scored in back to back games for the Ogya boys.



Legon Cities had a good start to the game but could not create any real chance to break the deadlock. On the 20th minute, Nasiru Moro tried one from distance but his effort went wide.



Nath Akwah brought down Emmanuel Gyamfi just behind the box and subsequently went into the referee's book. The experienced striker blasted in the resulting freekick to score what is his 40th goal in 51 appearances for Aduana since 2015.



In the second half, the Royal Boys made incursions, pushing for the equaliser which led to a strike by Osman Abdul from distance but could not hit the target.



Cities saw more of the ball with Aduana sitting back to protect their lead. Asamoah Boateng could have drawn the hosts level but only hit the side net on the 84th minute.



Aduana was able to hold on to the lead for their second victory of the season.



The Dormaa based side have climbed to 3rd on the table with 8 points while Legon Cities are 8th with five points.





