Match Report- Legon Cities 0-1 Accra Lions

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions shocked mega-rich Legon Cities at their own backyard after beating them 1-0 on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.



Winger Hagan Frimpong's second-half goal was enough as the Lions roared at the Dawu Theater of Dreams to secure their first victory and points on the road.



After a pulsating first half without a goal from either side, it was the newcomers who took advantage of one of their rare chances of the game.



Although Legon Cities pressed and enjoyed a fair share of possession in the first half, they failed to make it count.



And thanks to some brilliant defending from the Accra-based outfit to keep their hosts at bay.



After the break, Accra Lions took advantage, and from a corner Hagan Frimpong header home for his side's only goal, and his second of the campaign.



Legon Cities piled pressure in the dying minutes of the game but Accra Lions showed resilience to secure their first win on the road.



The Royals next face Dreams FC while Accra Lions hosts WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.