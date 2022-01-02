Match Report: Karela United 4-2 Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United recorded a resounding 4-2 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders at home on Sunday to boost their survival hopes.



Samuel Atta Kumi opened the scoring for the home side as early as the third minute before Richard Berko made it 2-0 with three minutes left to end the first half.



Berko again netted the third goal and his personal second on the day at the Crossby Awuah Memorial Park.



The visitors pulled a goal back but that was short-lived after Umar Basiru scored the spot-kick after Richard Berko had been brought down.



The win is a massive relief for under-fire coach Bismark Kobby Mensah - who has endured a difficult start to life in Aiyinase.



The Pride and Passion will move up the ladder as they boost their survival hopes while the defeat further makes it worse for the visitors who are battling relegation.