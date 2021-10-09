Match Report: Ghana 3-1 Zimbabwe - Rajevac starts second spell with impressive win in World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Milovan Rajevac will certainly be a happy man after getting his second spell in charge of Ghana off to a wonderful start as Black Stars performed impressively well to comfortably dispatch Zimbabwe.



The goals came from energetic youngster Mohammed Kudus, midfield dynamo Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew. The 3-1 scoreline was a true reflection of the game, and it would have been unfortunate if the team had not won after dominating for the most part.



The result - only the second time Ghana has scored more than two goals this year - means the Black Stars remain one point behind South Africa who claimed a similar scoreline earlier in the day at Ethiopia.



Rajevac’s side made a wonderful start and it took them just five minutes to open the scoring. A brilliant build-up that involved about five players resulted in Mohammed Kudus slotting the ball through the legs of the opponent and past the goalkeeper into the bottom left corner of the net.



Minutes later, the Ajax midfielder was put through on goal by Kamaldeen Sulemana and should have made it two-nil. But Kudus shot straight at the Zimbabwe goalkeeper Washington Arubi.



Ghana continued to dominate and created a couple of half-chances, while Zimbabwe struggled to come out of their own half. The Warriors tried long balls in their bid to unsettle the Black Stars defence but were unsuccessful.