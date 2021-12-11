Match Report: Aduana Stars pip Olympics to go top of GPL table

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Bright Adjei's early header propelled Aduana Stars to a narrow 1-0 win against Great Olympics on Saturday, December 11, 2021.



The Dormaa based side hosted the Dade boys at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



In a game tipped to be a close contest, Aduana Stars were dominant against the visitors in the matchday seven fixture.



Continuing that fine form, the home team had pipped Great Olympics to extend their winning run to four on a trot.



Bright Adjei's 3rd-minute header from close range was enough for the Green and Yellow outfit to secure the vital win.



Courtesy of the three points, Aduana Stars are now first on the Ghana Premier League table temporarily until Kotoko and King Faisal clear their matchday seven games.