Match Report: Accra Lions 1-1 Elmina Sharks- Spoils shared in season opener

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Accra Lions and Elmina Sharks played out a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season at Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.



After a promising opening minutes by Lions, Rauf Salifu nearly gave them the lead from a free kick but his effort flew just wide.



The highly rated striker should have buried a one on one opportunity minutes later but his shot was saved by Sharks goalkeeper.



The home team was forced into an early substitution shortly after following an injury to Abass Samari Salifu and was replaced Rashid Abubakar.



From then onwards, Elmina Sharks seized the initiative and started posing some problems to the Lions defense.



Goalkeeper Appiah Kubi produced two spectacular saves to deny the visitors in the 33rd and 44th minute to keep the score 0-0 at half time.



After the recess, Sharks continued to control the tempo of the game but were limited to a couple of half chances.



The visitors finally got their breakthrough courtesy of Michelle Sarpong’s 64th minute strike.



The Hearts of Oak loanee becomes the scorer of the first goal of the new season.



However, the Premier League newcomers responded well to adversity and deservedly drew level late in the game.



Talisman Rauf Salifu announced himself to the top flight division with a brilliant strike in the 83rd minute to ensure both teams shared the spoils.



The 19-year-old grabs lions’ first premier league goal after hitting 21 goals in 27 games for them in the division one league last season.



Match Summary



Accra Lions FC 0-1 Elmina Sharks



Rauf Salifu 83’ | Michelle Sarpong 64’



NASCO Man of the match : Ishmael Hammond (Elmina Sharks)



Here is how both teams lined-up:



Accra Lions XI: Appiah Kubi, Joseph Aidoo, Abdul Fatawu, Rich Sackey, Jacob Amu, Oliver Amedor, Samari Salifu Dominic Nsobia, Salifu Rauf, Christopher Acheampong, Fredrick Asante



Elmina Sharks XI: Josesph Essam, Ishmael, Hammond, Daniel Adjei, Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw, Michelle Sarpong, Enock Agblenyo, Alhaji Mustapha, Dominic Eshun, Emmanuel Adjetey, Suraj Ibrahim, Samuel Arthur