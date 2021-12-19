Match PreviewL Golden Kick v Inter Allies

Sports News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Match Preview – Golden Kick v Inter Allies – Dansoman:



After losing to Tema Youth, the Eleven Is To One lads want to only bounce back to winning ways.



Standing in the way are debutant Golden Kick SC at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.



The new entrants are finding it difficult to settle in the League, sitting bottom of the league table.



MATCH DETAILS:

‪Competition: Division One – Week 6

‪Date – 19th December, 2021

‪Time: 10:00 am

‪Venue: Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman



MATCH OFFICIALS:

REFEREE: EMMANUEL ASARE DARKO

ASSISTANTS: NICHOLAS ADADO & PATRICK GOHA

4TH REFEREE: FELIX AGBOZO

MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD IDDRISU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMA SASIA SANGARI

GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES MCKWEON



TEAM NEWS:

Desmond Abuga is still not available for the match as he’s recuperating from a knee injury.