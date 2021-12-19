You are here: HomeSports2021 12 19Article 1427041

Sports News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Match PreviewL Golden Kick v Inter Allies

After losing to Tema Youth, the Eleven Is To One lads want to only bounce back to winning ways.

Standing in the way are debutant Golden Kick SC at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.

The new entrants are finding it difficult to settle in the League, sitting bottom of the league table.

MATCH DETAILS:
‪Competition: Division One – Week 6
‪Date – 19th December, 2021
‪Time: 10:00 am
‪Venue: Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman

MATCH OFFICIALS:
REFEREE: EMMANUEL ASARE DARKO
ASSISTANTS: NICHOLAS ADADO & PATRICK GOHA
4TH REFEREE: FELIX AGBOZO
MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD IDDRISU
VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMA SASIA SANGARI
GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES MCKWEON

TEAM NEWS:
Desmond Abuga is still not available for the match as he’s recuperating from a knee injury.

