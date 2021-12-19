Match PreviewL Golden Kick v Inter Allies

Sports News of Sunday, 19 December 2021
Match Preview – Golden Kick v Inter Allies – Dansoman:
After losing to Tema Youth, the Eleven Is To One lads want to only bounce back to winning ways.
Standing in the way are debutant Golden Kick SC at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.
The new entrants are finding it difficult to settle in the League, sitting bottom of the league table.
MATCH DETAILS:
Competition: Division One – Week 6
Date – 19th December, 2021
Time: 10:00 am
Venue: Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman
MATCH OFFICIALS:
REFEREE: EMMANUEL ASARE DARKO
ASSISTANTS: NICHOLAS ADADO & PATRICK GOHA
4TH REFEREE: FELIX AGBOZO
MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD IDDRISU
VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMA SASIA SANGARI
GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES MCKWEON
TEAM NEWS:
Desmond Abuga is still not available for the match as he’s recuperating from a knee injury.