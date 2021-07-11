Match Preview: Must win game for Elmina Sharks, but can they deliver?

Sports News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

There have been a lot of talk ahead of Elmina Sharks’ penultimate game in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



The Elmina based side are one of few favorites to join Inter Allies as the relegated teams for the season, and are desperate for a miraculous turn around of results in their last two games of the season.



Prior to today’s game, the founder and CEO of the club, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom bemoaned the inability of his side to to pick up points against the lower sides.



He said:“Our current position on the league table is not as a result of our very recent results."



“What hurts me most is that the likes of King Faisal can come to our own stadium to defeat us. That is very hurtful."



“It is also painful to lose against the likes of Liberty Professionals and Inter Allies when Elmina Sharks are capable of defeating the likes of Kotoko…”



On Saturday too, the club’s PRO voiced the supporters’ displeasure of the Ghana Football Association’s decision to bringing soldiers to serve as the security personnel for the game.



But these pre game issues will not count when they take to the field to play Legon Cities in week 33 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Form guide



In the last five games, both Elmina Sharks and Legon Cities have had a poor run of form, losing three, winning just one and drawing the other.



