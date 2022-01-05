Match Preview: Ghana engages African champions Algeria in pre-AFCON friendly today

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Algeria in a pre-AFCON friendly on Wednesday in Qatar as part of preparations for the tournament in Cameroon this month.



The four-time African champions have been camping in Doha for the past three weeks and will be rounding off preparations with a test game against the African champions at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



The Black Stars has an almost full set following the arrivals of EPL stars Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Partey on Tuesday.



Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Mohammed Kudus are yet to join the team.



Ghana will come up against a very strong Algeria side that won the Arab Cup just a few weeks ago in Qatar.



The last time the two sides met was at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, with Asamoah Gyan netting a final minute winner.



Ghana has been placed in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and the Comoros Island at AFCON 2021.



Algeria will be tested by Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, and Ivory Coast in Group E.



The game between Ghana and Algeria will be played at 4:00 pm Ghana time.