Match Officials for Division One League Matchweek 29

Sports News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Referees Committee has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 29 of the Division One League.



Below are the Match Officials for Week 29:



No. REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALSDATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: BEREKUM ARSENALS VS NSOATREMAN



VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK, BEREKUM



REFEREE: AYAABA IBRAHIM ASSI



ASSISTANTS: ELVIS ATTAKORAH & ABDUL RAHMAN YAKUBU



4TH REFEREE: ENOCH DIAWUO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN ALIDU ALHASSAN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN KYEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: WILLIAM ARTHUR



DATE: SATURDAY, JULY 17, 2021



MATCH: STEADFAST VS PAGA CROCODILES



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE



REFEREE:ERIC SEFA ANTWI



ASSISTANTS: ELIHAH AMOAH & MARFO KWADWO BEDIAKO



4TH REFEREE: JOHN KOOMSON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: STEPHEN KPEN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: UNITY FC VS TAMALE CITY



VENUE: KENYASI TOWN PARK



REFEREE: FRANCIS XAVIER ADAMS



ASSISTANTS: BONIFACE KWOSE & KINGSLEY ASARE



4TH REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOUS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MUSTAPHA MOHAMMED



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: YUSSIF YAKUBU CHIBSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: TECHIMAN CITY VS YOUNG APOSTLES



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK, TECHIMAN



REFEREE: IBRAHIM ABDULAI



ASSISTANTS: SULEMAN MOHAMMED & ABDUL RAHMAN ABUGBILLA



4TH REFEREE: WUTIRIRAH HERBERT HAMZA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: NANA BOAMA DARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL



GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: KINTAMPO VS NKORANZA WARRIORS



VENUE: KINTAMPO PARK



REFEREE: MAURICE ANANKANI



ASSISTANTS: ABDUL SALAM ABDULAI & SAMUEL OWUSU



4TH REFEREE: SAMUEL YEBOAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD GYABAAH YEBOAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JOSEPH KWARTENG



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERNEST ASSAW



DATE: SATURDAY, JULY 17, 2021



MATCH: B.A UNITED VS WA SUNTAA



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK



REFEREE: ERIC KORNIE



ASSISTANTS: MOHAMMED MOHAMMED & BASHIRU TORDIA BONOMIA



4TH REFEREE: SAMUEL BANAHENE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: PIUS KWARTENG



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARK SASU











DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: BOFOAKWA VS MIGHTY ROYALS



VENUE: SUNYANI



REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



ASSISTANTS: THEOPHILUS AKUGRE & ROBERT SUNDAY ADUKO



4TH REFEREE: ERIC OSAFO ASAMOAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD OSEI YAW



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERNEST TEIKU



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: YENDI GBEWAA VS R.T.U



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE



REFEREE: JOSEPH KWEKU ADDAE



ASSISTANTS: MUMUNI ISSAH BAGURICHIRA & IDDRISU ISSAHAKU



4TH REFEREE: JAMES ANIA AYOKO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: OSEI KWADWO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: YAHAYA SWALIHU



ZONE 2 DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: ACHIKEN FC VS ASOKWA DEPORTIVO



VENUE: JAMSCO PARK, ASSIN FOSU



REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



ASSISTANTS: SETH ABLETOR & FESTUS NGBANGNAN



4TH REFEREE: PROSPER ACQUAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL TWUMASI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARY NANQUENTERA



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: NZEMA KOTOKO VS WASSAMAN



VENUE: AULENOANU PARK



REFEREE: HANS MENSAH



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC NYARKO & SUMAILA ISSAH



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL QUANSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL KOFI BAAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL FRIMPONG



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: HASAACAS VS SKYY FC



VENUE: SEKONDI GYANDU PARK



REFEREE: ERNEST BAAFI



ASSISTANTS: JONES BOATENG & JOSEPH LARYEA



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABDUL KARIM OLIVER



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FELIX BOANSI



GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN ENYINDA



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: SAMARTEX VS GOLD STARS



VENUE: SAMREBOI



REFEREE: JAMES TAYLOR



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ESSUMAN ARTHUR & JAMES AINOOSON



4TH REFEREE: FERDINAND NYANYI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: THOMAS AGGREY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: KWASI ABRONOMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL FRIMPONG



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: NEW EDUBIASE VS STAR MADRID



VENUE: BEKWAI PARK



REFEREE: GILBERT AMOAH AYARIGA



ASSISTANTS: IBRAHIM MORO ADAMS & GEORGE AKISIBOKA



4TH REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL FLETCHER



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: REINDORF OPOKU



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: PACIFIC HEROES VS B.Y.F ACADEMY



VENUE: AGOGO COLLINS SHS PARK



REFEREE: DAVID ADDANEY



ASSISTANTS: ALICE FARIZUA CHAKULE & ISAAC DUODO



4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED ZAKARI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD ADU GYAMFI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE BAAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: JESSIE ATTA



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: VIPERS VS PROUD UNITED



VENUE: ROBERT MENSAH STADIUM



REFEREE: IBRAHIM AMADU



ASSISTANTS: PAUL DEYEGBE & BLESS AWADZI



4TH REFEREE: RICHMOND ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM AMO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JOSEPH OFORI MENSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAB



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: ALL BLACKS VS UNISTAR



VENUE: SWEDRU STADIUM



REFEREE: EMMANUEL BAAH



ASSISTANTS: DIVINE GBOLOMOR & PATRICK GOHA



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL ASARE DARKO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAN LANTE QUAYE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL AKROBOTO



GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE



ZONE 3DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: KOTOKU ROYALS VE PLANNERS FC



VENUE: ODA STADIUM



REFEREE: MATTHEW AYISU



ASSISTANTS: MICHAEL BOATENG & DANIEL EKOW AKOTO



4TH REFEREE: B. DOUGLAS- KPORHA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWABENA AGYEI SARPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: VISION FC VS TEMA YOUTH



VENUE: TEMA STADIUM



REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF ADAARI



ASSISTANTS: GILBERT ADOM MENSAH & STEPHEN BALANGUENA



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL GRAHAM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: GEORGE ANTWI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GABRIEL OBU



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: ACCRA CITY VS KRYSTAL PALACE



VENUE: TESHIE MATS PARK



REFEREE: BISMARK APPIAH



ASSISTANTS: SHERRIF K. DUAH & GABRIEL BOATENG



4TH REFEREE: BISMARK ASANTE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN MENSAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NANA AKUA FREMA



GFA CAMERAMAN: AARON TETTEH NARH



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: UNCLE T VS YOUNG WISE



VENUE: PRAMPRAM



REFEREE: JOYCE OBENEWAAH APPIAH



ASSISTANTS: AUGUSTINE AFFUL & SAMUEL DAVOR



4TH REFEREE: ISAAC ADJANOR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWABENA ASAMOAH BOAKYE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN ABOAGYE



GFA CAMERAMAN: DAVID ABAIDOO



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: DANBORT VS ACCRA LIONS



VENUE: NUNGUA



REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ASANTE & HALILU ALHASSAN



4TH REFEREE: EDWARD ANNAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER:



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: CALEB ABLORH



GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: AGBOZUME WEAVERS VS HEARTS OF LIONS



VENUE: SOMEY SHS PARK



REFEREE: DANIEL BOATENG ATUOBI



ASSISTANTS: WISDOM TEFE & BABAVI NGORLI ESO



4TH REFEREE: PETER ANSAH TEYE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CAESAR-HEH FRANKLIN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AKPABLI SANDOCAL



GFA CAMERAMAN: JOSEPH BINEY



GFA COMMUNICATIONS



