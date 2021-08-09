Match Highlights: Hearts beat Ashgold to win MTN FA Cup

Sports News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Ashanti Gold in a nervy penalty shootout in the final of the 2021 2020/21 MTN FA Cup.



After a barren first and second half, the game proceeded to extra time which also failed to produce any goal.



Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed scored the first kick as Ashgold’s Richard Addai’s kick was saved by goalkeeper Richard Attah.



However, Caleb Amankwa missed his penalty despite sending the keeper the wrong way, David Abagina also squandered his shortly after.



With Hearts in the lead, Daniel Afriyie just needed to slot the ball in the net but he missed his kick to keep the Miners in the game.



In the sudden death, both teams scored 4 brilliant goals till Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Afutu’s kick was saved by the Ashgold goalkeeper.



But Richard Attah rescued the Phobians with a fine save to deny the Miners a chance to clinch the title.



Finally, when the keepers took their turn, Attah scored with a powerful strike but Ashgold’s goalkeeper, Kofi Mensah was unsuccessful as he ballooned into the air to give the Phobians the victory.



Hearts of Oak have now won a double this season after winning the Ghana Premier League and now the MTN FA Cup.



