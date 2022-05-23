Match-Fixing Scandal: Ghana FA Exco member Oduro Sarfo sees nothing wrong with timing of ruling

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association Nana Oduro Sarfo believes the timing of the ruling on the Ashantigold and Inter Allies match-fixing saga was spot on.



Both Ashantigold and Inter Allies will play in the third-tier league beginning next season after suffering a demotion.



Last season's Ghana Premier League match between the two sides was fixed, according to the Disciplinary Committee. Ashgold won the game 7-0, with an Inter Allies player scoring two own goals on purpose.



Aside from the demotion, both clubs were fined100,000 Ghana cedis, while players and officials of the club were banned for several months.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Oduro Sarfo said he sees nothing wrong with the timing of the ruling.



“Today AshGold won by 3goals against Elmina Sharks, they were able to play their game contrary to what some people projected after the ruling came out”



“The decision will take effect next season, AshGold has appealed the ruling. They could win the appeal and maintain their status”



“I have heard people complaining about the timing, there is nothing wrong with the timing, I agree with the disciplinary committee and we should rather give support to the FA”