Match Fixing: Pay your players well to avoid betting - Nii Lante Vanderpuye to club owners

Former Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has entreated Ghanaian clubs to pay their players minimum wages to avoid players resorting to betting to increase their income.



He made his assertion during a parliamentary debate held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to address the Ashantigold-Inter Allies match-fixing scandal.



The Member of Parliament of the Odododiodio constituency used how regulations on betting are been enforced in European football, citing how Salford City co-owner, Paul Scholes faced the law for betting.



He alleged that there are players in the local league who liaise with some betting companies to make money for themselves.



The MP further advised that the clubs should pay their players a minimum salary to prevent such incidents from happening.



Regarding the Ashantigold-Inter Allies scandal, the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA in a verdict released on Monday, May 16, 2022, found both clubs guilty of match-fixing.



The release stated that both teams have been demoted to the third-tier league.



The sanctions will take effect from the 2022/2023 season with six games left in the 2021/2022 season.



The scandal occurred during the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, when Ashanti Gold beat now Division One side Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.



A video of the goals went viral and among the 7 goals were two deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hashmin Musah, which sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.



The DC have sanctioned administrators, coaches, and some players of both teams.



