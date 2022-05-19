Match-Fixing: I'm innocent – Ashantigold star after GFA ban

Sports News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Ashantigold midfielder, Seth Osei, has insisted that their 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday 34 game against Inter Allies at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium was played competitively.



According to the player who has been banned for twenty-four months by the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee for partaking in a fixed-match plot, the goals they scored against Inter Allies in the said match were clean.



Seth Osei is one of several players who have been banned after the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA ruled that the said game between Ashantigold and Inter Allies was fixed.



Reacting to the strange own-goals that were scored in the said game, Osei told Kumasi-based Pure FM in an interview that own goals are scored everywhere in the world and added that he is innocent of the charges levelled against him by the GFA.



“I can confirm that we played a competitive game against Inter Allies in Obuasi. Hashmin Musah decided to score two own goals and for me, it happens in football. I don’t have any issue with that because Harry Maguire who is a top player has been scoring own goals” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM, as quoted by Adomonline.



“I am innocent and I am not worried about this ban. I have no idea about this because I was not involved in this scandal and for me, this ban will not stand,” he added.



Ashantigold and Inter Allies have both been demoted to the Division Two League starting after being found guilty of match manipulation by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game.



In addition to the demotion, the two clubs have also been fined GH₵100,000 respectively.