Matai Akimboni: Sammy Kuffour's nephew to join Bayern Munich

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Matai Akimboni, nephew of Ghana legend Sammy Kuffour is on the radar of German giants Bayern Munich.



Bayern are almost through with the signing of the 14-year-old whose career looks very promising.



This was revealed by Kuffour, a Bayern Munich legend, having won several titles, including the Champions League during his time at the club



"My nephew is coming. I really hope that he makes it at Bayern and becomes a new superstar," Kuffour said on Podcast Bayern Insider.



The teenager will join Bayern campus where he will learn from the best in business in hid quest to achieve top level football.



