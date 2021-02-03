Press Releases of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Mastercard

Mastercard partners with UNICAF to offer cardholders 75% scholarships for internationally recognized degrees

UNICAF, the leading online and on-campus learning platform, has entered into a two- year partnership with Mastercard to offer its premium cardholders 75% scholarships for online and on-campus studies at UNICAF‘s partner universities.



Starting the first quarter of 2021, Mastercard Gold, Platinum, World and World Elite cardholders across 12 countries in Africa (Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Somalia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia and Rwanda), will be able to select from a wide range of high-quality degree programs offered by Unicaf’s partners and only pay 25% of the total fees in flexible manageable monthly instalments over the period of the program.



A recent Mastercard study on consumer spending has revealed that people have been changing the way they learn new skills by transitioning to online studying as they adapt to the ‘next normal’.



50% of respondents in Nigeria, 48% in Ghana and 47% in Kenya have enrolled at an online university since the pandemic began.



“We are committed to offering Mastercard customers the opportunity to earn internationally recognized Bachelor, Master’s or Doctoral degrees at a fraction of the cost through the Unicaf-Mastercard scholarship” said Dr. Nicos Nicolaou, CEO, Unicaf.



“This partnership will provide a degree earning opportunity to Mastercard customers and we are incredibly proud to have this partnership with an organization like Mastercard.”



“We are extremely excited to partner with UNICAF to offer our premium cardholders’ access to internationally recognized degrees at discount. As consumers in our markets embrace online learning, this is how we show dedication to our premium cardholders by offering value through lifestyle benefits and rewards that are perfectly matched to their new routines” said Ebehijie Momoh, Country Manager, West Africa, Mastercard.



UNICAF’s comprehensive state-of-the-art digital ecosystem is seamlessly integrated with technology and services which provide the digital infrastructure that students need to study and complete their courses online.



Students can interact with internationally trained tutors and fellow virtual classmates from 156 countries, offering Mastercard cardholders an international perspective and valuable insights into European, Asian and American professional practices.



Together with its university partners, UNICAF has positively transformed the lives of more than 30,000 students worldwide.