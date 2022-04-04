Massive turnout at Deluxy Professional Boxing League

Boxing News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The Deluxy Professional Boxing League highlighted the Bukom Boxing Arena last Saturday with exciting bouts that produced interesting results.



The first bout saw a Bantamweight contest which was won in round 2, by Enoch Tetteh from Sonia Gym who beat Mawuli.



Michael Offei Dodoo from Attoh Quarshie fought Eric Quarm from the Fit Square Gym in a lightweight contest.



It was a very close fight which was judged 57-58, 55-58, 59-55 and Eric Quarm declared the winner making fans happy and sad, as some spectators were not satisfied with the verdict.



Later the technical director of the GBA Shadrack Acquaye declared the bout a no contest for a second look before a final decision.



In the third bout, Eric Tetteh of Palm Springs gym put up a resilient opposition against Black Panthers, Prince Amarquaye who won on points unanimously.



Charles Yaw Tetteh of Panix gym and Solomon Nettey of Wisdom set the fans cheering with their fantastic encounter. Tetteh won on points 60-54,60-53,60-53 as the judges declared.



Emmanuel Noi Mensah of Seconds Out was good but John Quaye put up a better show with his craft in an exciting classic clash to end the enjoyable night. The judges scored the bout 54-60, 53-60, 54-60 in favour of stylish John Quaye who was declared the best boxer on the night.



Female juvenile boxers, Najat Lokko and Ruby Larkai exhibited their skills to the admiration of the fans.



In attendance were Mr Abraham Neequaye the GBA President Mr Maxwell Techie CEO IMAX Media, Mr Cephas Takyi MD of Max TV, Micheal Annan of Dons Promotion, and Mr John Marfo and other dignitaries.



Joseph Agbeko and George Ashie boxing champions were also present, they wished Emmanuel Tagoe success as he takes on Ryan Garcia next week.



Bukom Banku, Adote Tetor and Adane Best entertained the spectators with their lovely local songs.



The crowd was a mix of youth and elderly people as well as females who love boxing and entertainment.