Mas Ud Didi Dramani reveals desire to return to Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Mas-ud Didi Dramani, Director of Football at Right to Dream Football Academy, has indicated a wish to return to Asante Kotoko at some point.



The experienced coach, who has returned to Ghana after a long stint in Denmark as the integration coach for FC Nordsjaelland, feels there may be certain aspects of Asante Kotoko that he was unable to complete and would welcome another chance to do so.



Didi Dramani told Asaase Radio that Asante Kotoko provided him with one of the most important platforms to coach and demonstrate his coaching qualifications, and that he would not hesitate to return to the club.



“I'm a professional, maybe there is something there I could not finish, and an opportunity to continue and accomplish”



“As I said, I give my dedication and service to where I work, Kotoko gave me the platform to work, and develop myself and all that I do I see myself as service, and so where ever I go I do not say am working, but serving”



Coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani is one of Ghana's most experienced technical handlers, having coached both men and women's national teams, including a bronze medal with the National U17 female team in 2013.



He also won the Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko in 2013 before taking over as coach of the National U20 male team and moving to Denmark to continue his coaching career.







