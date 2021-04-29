Mary Daniel: 26-year-old amputee 'pure water' seller no lie about her tori, we no dey hold her money - Lagos Goment

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Lagos State goment don deny news wey dey make di round say di 26-year-old amputee hawker Mary Daniel, lie about her story no true.



Di state commissioner of information, Gbenga Omotosho for interview wit BBC Yoruba tok say di tori no true and wetin goment do na to hand her over to di pipo wey be her kinsmen.



Tori bin comot Wednesday evening say goment find some kain magomgo for Mary tori and dem don hand her over to di police. Di tori also claim dat Mary papa no die as she bin claim before.



But according to wetin Omotosho tok, di whole tori no be true at all.



E aslo say goment no get any right to hold di money wey Nigerians contribute for Mary since her tori break ontop social media.



Di commissioner say dem take di step to protect her from pipo who go want take advantage of her.



Mary for one interview wit BBC Pidgin afta her pictures trend for social, say she loss her one of her leg wen she dey 11 year-old for one accident wey kill her papa and mama.



She reveal say she get one pikin and old grandma wey she dey take care of.



Her tori move plenti Nigerians and dem begin donate money to her wey don reach twenty-five million naira.



