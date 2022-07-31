Martin Odegaard named new Arsenal captain as Thomas Partey misses out

Sports News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Deputy Black Stars captain Thomas Partey has missed out on the captaincy at club side Arsenal with Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard named as the new club captain.



He replace Alexander Lacazete who left the club on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract this summer.



"We are delighted to announce that Martin Odegaard has been named our new men’s first-team captain," the club announced.



Odegaard has experience of wearing the armband, having been Norway captain since March 2021, whom he has won 43 caps for.



We wish Martin every success as our captain."



The 23-year-old has made a huge impact since arriving at Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan, and has gone on to play 60 times, scoring nine goals.



Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey signed for Arsenal from Athletico Madrid in summer 2020 and has seen his brief career ravaged by injuries.



The midfielder has been a revelation for his side in pre-season.



