Marry your mother, if you can’t trust your wife - Peter Okoye tells Hakimi

Sports News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

While many have praised Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi for allegedly registering his assets in his mother's name in order to prevent his wife from taking half in their divorce litigation, Nigerian music legend, Peter Okoye has criticized the player.



Achraf Hakimi has been trending on various social media platforms since Thursday, April 13, 2023, with issues regarding his divorce case with his wife Hiba Abouk.



According to multiple reports, Hiba Abouk filed for divorce and demanded half of Achraf Hakimi's properties in March 2023.



However, according to unconfirmed reports on social media, Hiba Abouk was informed by the Court that her millionaire husband owns nothing because all his properties have been registered in his mother's name.



Reacting to this amidst the mass applause for the Paris Saint German defender, Peter Okoye of the popular P-Sqaure fame asked Hakimi to marry his mother if he doesn't trust his wife.



"Hakimi Marry your mother, if you can’t trust your wife," Peter Okoye said as quoted by YabaLeftOnline.



