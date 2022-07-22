Marie-Claire Rupio: Meet the wife and kids of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GhanaWeb Feature
In today's episode of the GhanaWeb feature, Joel Eshun profiles the family of the Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu.
Born on January 10, 1992, 30-year-old Christian Atsu caught the attention of the Ghanaian public after making his Black Stars debut in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in 2012.
Christian Atsu was nicknamed by Ghanaians as the Ghana Messi after his super performance that won him the Best Player Award at the 2015 African Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.
On the field, he was well known for his dazzling skills when with the ball, but not much was known about his family till he made a public appearance with Marie-Claire Rupio, which sparked a dating rumour between them.
Christian Atsu, then a 21-year-old boy in 2013, reacted to the rumours as he confirmed that Marie-Claire Rupio was his wife and not a girlfriend.
Then 18-year-old Marie-Claire reportedly met Christian Atsu during the Ghanaian's loan spell at Rio Ave and they got married in 2012.
"He is a strong person, does not cry easily, but he is very concerned about humanitarian issues," Marie-Claire said in her first interview after marrying the Ghanaian.
Christian Atsu and Marie-Claire have been together as husband and wife since 2012, giving birth to two boys and a girl.
Check out photos of the Atsu family in the post below: