Mariano Barreto’s future in the hands of Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko Head Coach Mariano Barreto’s future rest in the hands of the club’s management, Board Member, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi has revealed.



Barreto was brought on board prior to the start of the second round of the season.



The former Black Stars Coach took over at a time when Kotoko were top of the league.



Eventually, he has surrendered his top position to Hearts of Oak who have clinched the league title with a game to spare.



Assessments of the Portuguese gaffer has begun in earnest with opinions divided on whether he is allowed to continue his job or he is fired for failing to deliver the league title.



In an interview with Peace FM, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi who speaks for the Asante Kotoko Board said they won’t rush into any decisions now. He went further to state that any decision taken on the Coach will be the preserve of management.



“There are certain matters that are reserved for management. I will plead we let this remain as it is now,” Boateng Genfi said.



