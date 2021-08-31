Mariano Barreto asks Kotoko to pay his return ticket to Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto has reportedly asked the club to pay for his return ticket to Ghana after leaving for holidays.



Barreto is eager to return to Ghana to start early preparations for the new season which gets underway in late October.



But the Portuguese tactician is still in his native country because Kotoko haven’t responded to his letter in which he demands a return ticket money, according to Kesseben FM.



It is believed that Kotoko wants to part ways with Barreto who signed a three-year contract earlier this year.



Before leaving Ghana, Barreto bruised the ego of the club with comments such as Kotoko doesn't qualify to be called a "big team".



The former Black Stars coach lost the Ghana Premier League title as well as MTN FA Cup to Kotoko's sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak last season.