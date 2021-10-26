Marco Richter credits Kevin-Prince Boateng for goal against Frankfurt

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

23-year-old Marco Richter has thanked the 'experienced' Kevin-Prince Boateng for his goal against Frankfurt.



After his side scored, Richter ran to the sidelines and fell into Boateng's arms.



After the game, the striker said “that was an insider. He said before that I would have a bad game but score a goal. Then I showed him that it was a good game with one goal. "



Boateng moved to Serie B side Monza on a one-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year on 28 September 2020. He left the Serie B side after failing to gain promotion to the Serie A



On 23 June 2021, Kevin-Prince Boateng returned to Bundesliga club Hertha BSC.