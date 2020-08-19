Press Releases of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Mantrac Ghana Limited

Mantrac Ghana continues to support coronavirus fight in Ghana

Mantrac Ghana Limited donated PPE’s to some health facilities where Mantrac Ghana operates.

Mantrac Ghana Limited, the sole authorized Caterpillar dealer in Ghana, has as part of its contribution to the National efforts to curb the spread of Covid -19 donated Personal Protective Equipments (PPE’s) to some health facilities in communities where Mantrac Ghana operates.



Mantrac Ghana committed a total amount of $40,000 to help the Covid fight in Ghana, out of which $10,000 was donated to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund in June.



The PPEs were presented to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Effie Kwesimintsim Health Directorate, the Ahanta West Health Directorate in Takoradi, the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, and the Tarkwa District Police Station all in the Western Region and the Bibiani Municipal Hospital in the Western North region.



Head of Human Resources at Mantrac Ghana, Mr. Kingsley Amoako-Mensah said “as an organisation that provides support to key sectors of the economy, Mantrac Ghana considers the health and wellbeing of its stakeholders a priority.”



He stated the donation to health facilities and security agencies in particular is Mantrac Ghana’s way of giving back to society.



“This is a demonstration of the fact that we recognize as a private sector organisation that the government alone can’t do it all. So, we decided to make these donations,” he added.

