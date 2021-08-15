Manfred Osei-Kwadwo suffers serious injury

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Manfred Osei-Kwadwo is nursing a serious injury that is likely to keep him on the sidelines for a long period.



The midfielder got injured in the preparatory win against Dortmund II (2-1) almost four weeks ago.



"I left the field immediately to avoid a longer break. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. The muscle in the right thigh is still pinching today," he said before the club's first match of the season.



His coach Sascha Hildmann added: "Manni has tried several times to start normal training. But with increasing stress, his complaints are also more violent. At the moment I cannot predict when he will be fully available to us again."



In his absence though, Preussen Munster beat 2-1 Alemannia Aachen on Saturday.



Born in Kumasi, the Ghanaian went to Germany at the age of five and is currently a citizen of the European country.