Mane, Salah, Mahrez on Ballon d'Or shotlist, Messi misses out

Sports News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: goal.com

The final contenders for the most prestigious individual accolade in the game have been revealed.



France Football have announced the nominees for the 2022 men's Ballon d'Or, with Europe's best player set to be crowned at an official presentation ceremony in October.



Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is the hot favourite for the prize after firing the Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double last season, but there are plenty of other familiar names also in the running.



Lionel Messi landed a record-extending seventh Golden Ball in 2021. However, the Argentine endured a difficult debut season at Paris Saint-Germain and he looks set to pass the gong on to a new name in two months' time.



Check out the full list of nominees below.



Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid



Rafael Leao - AC Milan



Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig



Mohamed Salah - Liverpool



Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich



Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool



Bernardo Silva - Manchester City



Luis Diaz - Liverpool



Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona



Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City



Casemiro - Real Madrid



Heung-Min Son - Tottenham



Fabinho - Liverpool



Karim Benzema - Real Madrid



Mike Maignan - AC Milan



Harry Kane - Tottenham



Darwin Nunez - Liverpool



Phil Foden - Manchester City



Sadio Mane - Bayern Munich



Sebastian Haller - Dortmund



Luka Modric - Real Madrid



Antonio Rudiger - Real Madrid



Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United



Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City



Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus



Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool



Joao Cancelo - Manchester City



Kylian Mbappe - PSG



Erling Haaland - Manchester City