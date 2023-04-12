Mane, Leroy Sane allegedly involved in dressing room bust-up after Bayern’s defeat to Man City

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It seems Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has more to think about ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Allianz Arena as the defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 appears to have created some issues in his dressing room.



The Bavarians were humiliated 3-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg.



A goal each from Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Erling Haaland sealed the comfortable home victory for the Citizens who are still chasing their first European glory.



The defeat seemed to have triggered certain emotions within the Bayern Munich team as Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane reportedly had a go at each other in the dressing room after the match.



Sadio Mane according to a report filed by German news outlet, Bild was not happy with how Sane spoke to him after the final whistle hence the altercation.



The Senegalese reportedly hit the lip of Leroy Sane before they were separated by the teammates around.



"There was a big bust-up between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané last night. Both had an argument on the pitch. After the final whistle, Mané complained about how Sané spoke to him on the pitch. Suddenly the Senegalese attacked Sané and hit him in the face (on the lip)," the report read.





❗ There was a big bust-up between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané last night. Both had an argument on the pitch. After the final whistle, Mané complained about how Sané spoke to him on the pitch. Suddenly the Senegalese attacked Sané and hit him in the face (on the lip) [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/xnnPa0kKi6 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 12, 2023

JE/KPE